Kashmiri Language under threat: Prevent linguistic extinction

April 01, 2019 | Mohammad Shoaib

Communities are always differentiated on behalf of their culture, integrity, tradition and nature etc. Thus there is a strong relation between humans, their land and its assets. Humans have always communicated in one or other ways and gradually the language codes were formed. With time people stamped their thoughts into written form so that their culture, thoughts and language never die. An important component which plays a key role in the society is the medium in which people communicate with each other.

A mother tongue is said to be most appropriate way to learn things. When a language dies out, future generations lose a vital part of their culture which is necessary to completely understand it. This makes language a vulnerable aspect of cultural heritage and it becomes especially important to preserve it. Today in post modern era where civil societies put efforts to save, preserve and exhibit their culture and language however some societies fail to protect it.

Kashmir has been hub of large culture and traditions among its people from the very past. In current era mass disinterest towards reading and writing our linguistics is a threat towards our language and culture. Yet people speak it orally but still it seems hard to find a person who can speak and read pure Kashmiri. It is a matter of fact that we have some affection towards other languages like Urdu but that was never our mother tongue.

Though Urdu had originated far away from the State, the Kashmiri’s irrespective of religion, caste and creed nourished this language with the sweat of their brow. They employed all their creative intelligence, potentials and faculties to promote it. To them this language is as important as their mother tongue and they have chosen it as medium of expression.

Urdu as a language can’t be discriminated but Kashmiri language has its own importance and value. If we relook at past then people alone are not responsible for this issue but there is a great tragedy with our language. One of the reasons of rapid progress of Urdu after Persian was that the Kashmiri language spoken by the majority suffered due to negligence and non-acceptance by the rulers for more than hundreds of years by which Kashmiri language could not emerge out of its dialectal shell.

After Mughal’s who spread Persian then Urdu in Kashmir sources reveal even dogras rulers encouraged Urdu language. Further when Christian missionaries started modern education in Kashmir they found it logical to keep Urdu as a medium of instruction in schools because Hindi and Urdu sounds relevant orally. This was the step taken to reduce clash between languages among Hindu and Muslim students in teaching process. Kashmiri language was kept on back seat and hence discouraged. After some time pupil were forced to speak English inside schools even teachers were bound to follow the rules. Such medium of instruction created many problems for teachers as well as for students to communicate.

After post independent period there were many people who wrote, and read Kashmiri but as modern education rouse gradually people showed disinterest towards their own language due to lack of economic opportunities and its less social demand. The state authorities and education sector could be blamed because they have not maintained the status of Kashmiri language. They lacked such strategies and mechanism to develop and create interest among people for their language and to promote same for economic opportunities.

Now if we realize today in many families especially among educated one they often indulge their children to speak in Urdu or English rather than Kashmiri. In busy schedule of life and travel people often forget to focus on banners, road signs and instructions, dash boards, shop banners, hospitals, public notices, instruction boards and titles etc in Kashmir it is hard to see our language next to Urdu or English. This shows how our language suffers discrimination and unequal value.

Compared to other states there have been linguistic movements also when people showed love and support for their language and fought for its equal status. In Kashmir dominant languages have put our own language under veil. But it would be hard for me to say that efforts were not taken by individuals to protect, exhibit and integrate Kashmiri language back on track.

Intellectual, educationalist and Ex Director late Atiqa Bano, from Sopore is one among fitted examples. Being a woman she showed interest in flourishing Kashmiri language and decided to start News paper in Kashmiri. She was having deep interest to maintain cultural and traditional norms. Example can be taken from her well established museum at Sopore named Meeras Mahal and exhibition in Srinagar which depicts bulk of Kashmiri culture and artifacts.

However her step of bringing people close towards their language through medium of newspaper could not gain popularity due to fewer respondents. Years later in 2005 another publishing agencies named Kashur Akbar which carries news and literary pieces in Kashmiri language through online portal came into scene. But most of the people are not aware about it and don’t pay much attention. In 2017 a programme organized by Adbee Markaz Kamraz (AMK) in which respected speakers pitched for safeguarding under-threat Kashmiri language.

While expressing the views AMK former President late Syed Shujaat Bukhari sahib revealed that every language has right to flourish in its own way. Further he added that “it is not being done at the cost of any other language, as the fundamental space belongs to Kashmiri”. In recent timeline of 2018 the Kashmiri Language Union also staged a protest at press enclave Srinagar demanding Kashmiri subject to be taught and be made compulsory in all schools. Actually despite government orders earlier to teach Kashmiri as a subject in secondary schools across Kashmir still most of the schools have denied government policy and have yet to start the subject inside school curriculum.

The reason being lack of Teachers in such domain and the posts of Kashmiri teachers are vacant. The Language union on the other side having more than two thousand degree holders as members demanded serious implementation of government order. Earlier in 2018 the subject was taught only in 40 out of 336 higher secondary schools according to news reports. Well showing importance towards language should be a patriotic concept among people and not only economic. it is not only matter of economic stability neither this issue stands only for those who are degree holders in Kashmiri language but it is actually issue for every single kashmiri.

In my view the spread of awareness among people should be first step taken by authorities to sensitize people in general and young folk in particular. The problem needs to be cured from grass root level. In such regard visual depiction of Kashmiri language could prove beneficial, it is imperative to use Kashmiri next to Urdu or English in public boards, shop banners, instruction boards, road signs, banks, hospitals and schools etc. Moreover a regional language could be an option in mobile phones if state authorities could request information and communication technology of various standards to implement Kashmiri language as one of the option in mobile phones.

While many states have already been approved and facilitated by language option in mobile phones. These minor steps of transaction could regain the growth of Kashmiri language and could help in bringing people close to their language. It may develop interest of reading and writing in Kashmiri among youngsters. In schools activities like drama, literature debates, and discussions must be encouraged and same method should be applicable for teachers under their training course. Students should be encouraged more towards writing in Kashmiri. Government and Ngo’s should work together and frame policies to minimize further decline of Kashmiri language institutions and organizations at present should also involve scholars and researchers to help in developing strategies.

Within less period of time these transactional momentum and techniques may help to gain reputation and awareness of language among youngsters. Importance of language and its social demand will gradually raise school enrollment and employment for the same in different job sectors like in education sector as teachers and instructors or even in corporate sector as language technicians and translators etc.

People of Kashmir are far excellent in their beauty, nature, culture, and traditions; it is by these elements the word kashmiriyat was born. We know one generation shapes other generation, now it has been decades of turmoil in the valley in which people have gone through huge loss. But our culture, tradition and languages remain our main identity so it is our duty and right to maintain it and plan to shape such a generation onwards who could also preserve and strength our cultural values. Thus our language should live for more than centuries both orally and in written form.

(Author is a Research Scholar)

