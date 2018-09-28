Kashmiri language first

Umair Rashid
A first language, native language or mother/father/parent tongue (also known as arterial language or L1) is a language that a person has been exposed to from birth or within the critical period.
So, it is a language that a person acquires in early childhood because it is spoken in the family and/or it is the language of the region where the child lives. It clearly indicates that this language if not taught to the children in early childhood is likely to get hard for them to speak it in the adult age.
It is a fact that: “A person will speak the language they learn first better than languages they learn later, and that a person who learns a language later cannot speak it as well as a person who has learned the language as their first language.”
Nowadays children born in Kashmir are first of all taught Urdu language as their medium of speaking and very less or we can say no importance at all is given to our native Kashmiri language - a language that represents us, a language that is our honour, identity and dignity, how can we underestimate and neglect our beautiful Kashmiri language?
Children in Kashmir who speak a language other than Kashmiri language as taught by their parents enter different schools with abilities and talents similar to those of native Kashmiri-speaking children.
In addition, these children can have the ability to speak another language (like Urdu which is now common in Kashmir) that, if properly nurtured, may benefit them. But what will be its need when in future they will lack in speaking their own native Kashmiri language?
After all they have to live, survive and sustain in Kashmir among their own Kashmiri people throughout their lives! I am not saying that we should not teach our children other languages like Urdu and English, definitely we should but our children must also be fluent in speaking their own Kashmiri language as well.
Further, no doubt that Kashmiri language nowadays is taught in schools in Kashmir, the Kashmiri children who speak other languages like Urdu might learn to speak, read and write Kashmiri language but unless parents and teachers will not actively encourage maintenance of our native Kashmiri language, the child is in danger of losing it and that will be a very big loss.
Maintaining the native language matters for various reasons. Firstly, the child's first language is critical to his or her identity. Maintaining this language helps the child value his or her culture (which already is dominated by the westernisation) and heritage, which contributes to a positive self-concept.
Secondly, when the native language is not maintained, important links to family and other community members may be lost. By encouraging native language use, parents can prepare the child to interact with the native language community. Also students need proper and clear understanding of the concepts in their respective fields.
So those Kashmiri students who are not yet fluent in speaking or understanding Kashmiri language (as they had been taught Urdu language as the medium of speaking right from their childhood) may fail to grasp the concepts clearly. Because for the concepts to be properly understood, imagining it mentally in the own respective native language is integral and most effective way and then only one can write it in whatever language he/she wishes to write.
Further, it has been a fact that there is a considerable difference between the two groups of students: Those who studied the science course in the native language (for example NL1) and those who studied in other than their native language (for example OL2).
Findings showed that NL1 group of students gave more scientifically acceptable answers to the questions than did OL2 group of students. Besides OL2 had more difficulties in explaining the reasons for their answers; presumably because of the scientific language they used in their written explanations. Abundance of scientifically unacceptable responses by OL2 group of students identifies a close relationship between the language and conceptual understanding in the science course.
In other words, other language than one's native language (like English) used in the science course becomes a barrier for students like in our Kashmir. Science is a discipline in which experimental and concrete examples should be presented as an in-class process in order to improve the level of students’ conceptual understanding.
Thus, if students are exposed to everyday concepts by using their native language, it will be easier for them to understand scientific concepts or any other concepts of different fields in a classroom setting.
Like I was mentioning above importance of understanding a concept in one’s own native language, many children lack interest in their education because they’re missing some degree of personal connection to the things they’re learning.
By introducing them to their native language and perhaps even instructing them to their native language, these children find a personal connection with their learning. This connection can harness itself to a greater appreciation for one’s culture and education, and foster a positive relationship with the education system, one that may contradict the negative experiences among minority groups and the education system in the past.
Also, when the parents and children speak the language they know the best which obviously is the one’s native language, they are both working at the level of intellect maturity. Learning your native language also helps connect to your ancestors and culture in a way that many other things don’t. Not only has this language also helped foster a sense of belonging.
Many children may be struggling to fit in to their communities or their schools. They may feel as though they need to abandon their roots and the cultural differences that set them apart from other kids, but it’s important to teach them how important it is to foster diversity, and how valuable culture is to enriching our society.
For those Kashmiris who are in foreign countries or (like many Kashmiri students like me who are studying in AMU or other universities outside), it can help them and us feel more connected to their parents and relatives, who speak the native Kashmiri language, and it can help them feel as though they have some form of 'home'.
This 'home' may not be a physical place, but even having the capacity to think in your native language can serve as reminder that you’re culturally diverse and always have a 'home’ to escape to.
Our native language not only allows us to communicate and connect with one another, but it also allows us to understand and appreciate the history of our ancestors and our upbringing. It cultivates an appreciation and understanding that is beyond beneficial for children, especially those from diverse backgrounds.
All in all, there are many benefits to learning to speak to one’s native language. It may appear to more work than benefit at first, but the rewards of eternalizing a people’s dialect through communication are well worthwhile.
So, above discussed facts clearly depict the importance of a one’s native language and its preservation. As Kashmiri language nowadays seems to be a neglected language with its use declining even in Kashmir with many Kashmiri boys and girls (mostly teens) feeling a sense of shame in speaking Kashmiri, it is high time we collectively make efforts to save our language and its literature. We have to start it from our homes.
Other languages like Urdu and English with time can be learnt at a later stage of life but to learn then the native Kashmiri language will be a very hard task.
So, the message goes to all the parents in Kashmir to set their first priority as to teach their children the native Kashmiri language and thereafter other languages!
