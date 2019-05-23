Kashmiri girl scales Everest

May 23, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Nahida Manzoor Pampori, a 23-year-old Kashmiri girl Wednesday created history after she became the first female mountaineer from the Kashmir valley to scale Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak.

The news about Nahida conquering the Everest was broken by Transcend Adventures, a Hyderabad-based tour agency through which Nahida opted to take up this two-month long expedition.

“The fourth summit of the day is Nahida Manzoor along with her Sherpa Guide Nima Kancha. Nahida hails from Jammu Kashmir. The 23-year-old woman has been passionate about the snow peaks and took to mountains at a very young age. We wish her good luck for her future endeavours and may the mountains bless her with abundant summits,” the tour group posted on their official Facebook page.

Earlier, local mountain lovers, corporations, and a couple of government departments had come forward to fund Nahida’s expedition which commenced on April 6 this year.

Her father, Manzoor Ahmed, a businessman had contributed Rs 4 lakh out of his savings to raise the amount, a whopping Rs 30 lakh for Nahida.

Nahida, who hails from Zewan area of Srinagar, scaled the peak on Wednesday.

The Rising Kashmir newspaper had done a detailed story on Nahida’s planned expedition to Mount Everest on April 6 this year.

Nahida, a B.A. Final Year student from Vishwa Bharti College Rainawari, is an avid mountaineer and has completed several mountaineering courses since last few years besides scaling multiple high-altitude peaks in and outside her home state of Jammu Kashmir.

Nahida’s parent trekking club, Glacier Trekking and Mountaineering Club, a south Kashmir-based adventure club is upbeat over her feat.

“Such a rare feat by a Valley girl is definitely going to send a positive message across the world especially among the adventure-loving people. Nahida’s successful summit of Mount Everest is enough to prove the girl power of the Valley. It should inspire more girls to come and join the field of adventure sports, which is very vast and promising,” GTMC Chairman, Wasim Bari Agoo said.