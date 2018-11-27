Kashmiri girl becomes first black belt in Thang Ta martial art in India

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 26:
In a first, Kashmiri girl, Unjuman Farooq has acquired the distinction of being black belt at an international event of Thang Ta Martial Art held in Imphal.
The 27-year old Unjuman hails from Baghat area of Srinagar and has studied physical education at master’s level. Presently she is Physical Education Lecturer in Delhi Public School.
On achieving this feat, Unujuman said she is happy and been performing martial art from 17 years. She said that she already bagged many gold medals and was waiting for this moment to make it big.
“I was inclined towards sports from childhood and wanted to make it big. I give credit to my late father Farooq Ahmed and my coach Aijaz Ahmed who supported and helped me to achieve this feat.”
Unjuman has also mentored many students who have bagged medals at international events.
In the recently concluded International Thang-Ta Championship 2018 held in Imphal by Huyel Longlon Thang-Ta Federation of India, the Delhi Public School Srinagar secured first gold medal for the country.
Putting in a stellar performance, the school won 4 medals – one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. Ten countries including India, Nepal, Bhutan, South Korea and Myanmar participated in the event.