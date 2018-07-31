Kashmiri female fine arts student alleges harassment in Jmu college

Syed Amjad ShahJammu, July 30:
When entire India is holding debates on lynching and hate against a community, a Kashmiri girl at Government Fine Arts Academy in TalabTillo is facing harassment allegedly from three teachers who accuse her of being “anti-national, supporter of militants, and ‘stone-pelters”.
“Instead of holding classes to teach their fine arts students, some of the teachers show their regional bias and hate towards a Kashmir student.”
A group of students approached Rising Kashmir and conveyed their “ordeal” they face in the classes rooms.
A Jammu based student, wishing not be quoted, told Rising Kashmir that “We remember when Sunjwan Brigade was attacked by the militants, next day that particular teacher came to the class room and showed a video to the female Kashmiri student while accusing her of being behind the attack.”
The girl told Rising Kashmir that she was told by her teachers why she was studying in Jammu.
“They told me to return back to Kashmir.”
As these incidents and taunts have became a routine, she said.
“All my class fellows came in my support. They do support me due to which I am safe otherwise, the teachers have turned no stone unturned to create difficult atmosphere for me, because I am from Kashmir,” she said.
That particular teacher showed me Sunjwan attack video, very next day in the class room, she said.
She quoted the teacher having told her: “I heard you were behind the Sunjwan attack. We have heard you take Rs 500 for stone throwing.”
Senior Instructor in Government Fine Arts Academy, Rakesh Sharma, told Rising Kashmir that “There is no harassment to the Kashmiri female student by the staff members. If she has any complaint, she should have approached the concerned class teacher. She is leveling false allegations.”
Meanwhile speaking to Rising Kashmir a group of students alleged that 15 students of first, second and third year in the four year fine art degree course have been failed by the college and they are not ready to re-check the papers citing some rules.
With regard to the issues of failed students, Rakesh Sharma said: “The total number of failed student is 7 or 8 not 15. We have 150 students in Fine Arts Academy. It is not deliberate. They have failed in the subjects because of their poor performance in examination and the papers are being checked by the external teachers who come from outside the State.”
“We have shown them (to failed students) papers and the cheating slips were attached with papers. Some students have written songs,” said Sharma.