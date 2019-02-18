Kashmiri families face shortage of essentials in Jammu

DMEF appeals employees abstain office work till peaceful environment is restored
DMEF appeals employees abstain office work till peaceful environment is restored
JAMMU:
Darbar Move Employees Federation (DMEF) on Sunday appealed employees not to resume office work from Monday till peaceful environment wasn’t restored here.
State President, DMEF, Ovais Wani appealed All Employee Committees and Jammu based employees to support the call and not to attend offices till safeguard of employees and their families is assured.
Wani appealed the Governor for arranging employees’ families safe and secure transport facilities from Jammu to Srinagar. He added that the families are living in constant fear after repeated mob attacks despite assurance given by concerned authorities to safeguard the employees and their families.
Expressing concern over the shortage of essential commodities including baby food and medicine, Wani appealed Divisional Commissioner Jammu for making special arrangement for supply of essential commodities in the areas.
Wani also appealed the Direction offices employees in Srinagar to follow Employees Joint Action Committee protest programme in letter and spirit.