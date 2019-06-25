Kashmiri driver returns lost bag with cash and gold to tourist family at Aharbal

June 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In an exemplary display of candor, a Sumo driver from South Kashmir returned a bag containing cash, gold and other items to a tourist family who had forgotten it in his cab while visiting Aharbal tourist spot.

A tourist family from Bhopal Madhya Pradesh toured to Aharbal Waterfall in South Kashmir’s Shopian district in a cab belonging to one Tariq Ahmed of Shopian, where they forgot their belongings including a bag and some other items including cash and gold worth Rs 10 lakhs.

Tariq Ahmed according to reports put his hard efforts to trace the tourists and returned them their missing items including cash and gold.

The tourists were happy to get back their bag and hailed the driver for this gesture. (CNS)