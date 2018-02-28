About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kashmiri delegation calls on Danish Foreign Minister in Geneva

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A two-member All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) delegation led by Altaf Hussain Wani representative of APHC and Syed Faiz Naqashbandi convener APHC (Pakistan chapter) Tuesday called upon Denmark to play its role to “get the human rights abuses stopped in Jammu Kashmir.”

 The Kashmiri delegation moved this demand during a meeting with Foreign Minister of Denmark Anders Samuelsen at Palais des Nations in Geneva, during 37th session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva which began on Monday.

As per the press statement: “Altaf Hussain Wani and Syed Faiz Naqshbandi discussed with the Danish Foreign Minister, the ugly situation in the bleeding value of Jammu Kashmir and urged Denmark government to play its due role in stopping human rights violations in Jammu Kashmir and the unprovoked and targeted killing of civilians on line of control in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.”

 “Anders Samuelsen was told that the situation on one hand is consuming human lives and on the other hand has endangered peace in the region,” the statement said.

