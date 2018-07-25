Kashmiri cricketer to captain England’s cricket club

Javid SofiPulwama:
A young cricketer from Tral town of South Kashmir's Pulwama district will captain Saltaire Cricket Club which is one among the oldest cricket clubs in England established in around 1869.
Taking to Rising Kashmir on phone, Zahid Nisar, 24, of main town Tral, confirmed that he has been appointed as captain for Saltaire cricket club England which he says is a big achievement for an overseas player.
Zahid , who completed his masters in automotive engineering from University of Leeds England last year, has been taking part in various domestic cricket tournament and played for Pudsey Congs in Bradford Premier League, Denby Cricket Club in Huddersfield Cricket League and White Rose Cricket Club in Quad-E-Azam League.
It was his unbeaten 248 runs for Denby due to which he came to limelight. 'I played a number of winning innings but after hitting a double ton my talent was taken seriously,' he said. At National level, Zahid has represented SRM university Chennai in All India University tournaments, RedBull Campus Cricket and other clubs, some of which he skipped before leaving to England for further studies.