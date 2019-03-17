Kashmiri businessman assaulted, robbed in Kolkata

March 17, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A Kashmiri shawl seller was assaulted and robbed of money by a group of people in Kolkata in West Bengal, reports said on Sunday.

The incident, as per reports, took place on Friday night near Park Circus Station of Sealdah division of Kolkata.

The victim was identified as Shakoor Ahmad Shah, a resident of Soibugh village of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Reports said he was hit on head and attacked with a knife the group of people, inflicting injuries to his stomach.

The attackers also looted Shah of Rupees 1.95 lakh, said a report.

Kolkata police has also filed an FIR with the Ballygunge Railway station. However, no arrests have been made in the case.