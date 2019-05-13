Kashmiri apple traders urge Governor to allow fruit laden trucks on Mughal Road daily

May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmiri apple traders in Delhi have urged the governor administration to keep open the Mughal Road on daily basis for transport of the perishable fruit-laden trucks to save them from losses.

M R Kriplani, President Kashmir Apple Merchants Association has written a letter to State Governor and IG Traffic regarding the release of apple loading trucks from National Highway to New Delhi.

“You have started the plying of vehicles on Mughal road as given a great relief to the growers. But very sorry to informed you practice of releasing of trucks on alternative days give great problem to the growers,” says the letter.

“You are requested to release apple loaded trucks every day from Mughal road to clear the cold storage goods and cherry fruits which will fascilitate to growers for clearing perishable goods and grower will be survived,” it says.

The Jammu-Srinagar Highway remains closed due to damages caused during winter, which incurs huge losses to traders and transporters.

“Once again you are requested to release the apple loaded trucks everyday till national highway is being repaired,” the letter says.