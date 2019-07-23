Kashmir youth should focus on self employment: Altaf

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Inaugurates fashion designing store in Srinagar

Former Finance Minister, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday urged the educated unemployed youth of Kashmir to be self-employed.

After inaugurating ‘Malik Saima’, a fashion designing store in ERA Complex at Rambagh here, Bukhari said the jobs created by the state government are nowhere matching the burgeoning number of unemployed youth.

“It is unfortunate that the unemployment problem in the state is mainly responsible for social tensions. To generate a lasting solution to the problem of educated unemployed youth, various state and central level self employment schemes are in place, and the youth should take advantage of such schemes,” he observed.

The former finance minister said that Kashmir’s unemployed youth are full of potential and only prerequisite is to make them fully aware of different state and central schemes which would eventually help them to be self-employed.

“History bears testimony to the fact that entrepreneurs are not born, but they are made. Our youth is no different than rest of the world. Unfortunately, they lack the right exposure and platform to showcase their talents in different fields,” he added, while talking to reporters on the sidelines of the inaugural function.