Kashmir youth have potential to perform globally

April 14, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Lack of platform, opportunities marred their growth: Dir HFC

Kashmiri youth have enough potential to showcase their talent at the international level and can create their own space any platform, speakers said while addressing a gathering after formally inaugurating the ‘Hyderia Football Club’ for youth on Saturday. They said youth in the valley have enough talent but they require opportunities and better avenues.

Prominent Kashmiri businessman Feroz Hussain was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the gathering Hussain said youth had enough potential to showcase their talent at any platform in the world.

He said sports is the ideal medium of inculcating discipline among the young generation.

“I was elated to see many Kashmiri faces creating their own space in business and sports activities. Kashmiri youth need more avenues to excel in the field,” Hussain said.

He said once our players get facilities and financial backing, we will see our players achieve big at national and international levels.

Hussain said over the years football has gained huge support among the masses in Valley. One should do his bit in its promotion, he added.

He lauded the role of the club for taking the initiative, saying that he would always on the front foot for such kind of initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Director 'Hyderia Football Club’ Syed Aqeel said lack of platform, opportunities had marred their growth. He said that the club will provide a platform to the youth of Kashmir and opportunity to excel in football.



“During the trials, everybody will be given equal opportunity to prove his talent, and those selected would be enrolled and will be given stipend too,” Aqeel said.

He said in future they are planning to train students outside the valley and urged youth to come forward for trails starting from April 22.

“People in Kashmir have talent but they lack financial resources and our company will act as a bridge between players and sports lovers,” Aqeel said

He said that in order to be a self-reliant economy, youth in Kashmir have to come forward and help it grow manifolds. More and more well-meaning avenues are carved out for the youngsters so that they will be benefited.

Aqeel said the Federation aims to promote sports culture in the state. They will fill those voids and give talent in the right direction, he said.

Apart from media consultant Irfan Ahmad, many former Ranji trophy players and dignitaries from State football Association were present on the occasion.

