Kashmir Youngesters lift KQCL 3-match series

Rising Kashmir NewAl Khor:
Mangement of Kashmir Qatar Cricket League (KQCL) in its bid to continue the spirit of brotherhood and promote community development organized a three match series between Kashmir Veterans XI and Kashmir Youngsters XI which started on 15 February 2019 at Alkhor Cricket Stadium, Qatar.
The series ended successfully on 1 March 2019 with Kashmir Youngsters XI emerging as winners. Kashmir Veterans XI was led by Suhail Yakoob while Youngsters XI was led by Sami Ullah Dar.
Kashmir Youngsters won the first match on 15 Feb by 28 runs. In the match, Kashmir Veterans won the toss and choose to field first.
Youngsters managed to post a decent total of 145/10 in 19 overs with Sheikh Showkat scored a knock of 75 runs while for from Veterans Suhail Yakoob took six wickets in a fine spell of fast bowling.
In reply, Veterans managed to score 117/10 in 18.3 overs with Adil top scoring 53 runs. For Youngsters Sami Ullah, Huzaib Lone, Suhail Mir and Zubair Shah took two wickets each.
Sheikh Showkat was declared man of the match for a splendid show with the bat.
In the second match played on 22 Feb, Kashmir Veterans won the match by four wickets in a very close encounter. Youngsters won the toss and elected to bat first and managed to score 145/10 in 20 overs with Arvind top scoring with 38 runs along with Irfan who scored 36 runs.
For veterans Farhad took 5/23 in four overs including a hat trick. In reply, Veterans managed to score 145/6 in 19.3 overs with Suhail Yakoob top scoring 61 runs. For youngsters Huzaib took two wickets.
Suhail Yakoob was declared man of the match for his match winning knock.
In the final match played on 1st March, Kashmir Youngsters XI won by five wickets. Kashmir Veterans won the toss and choose to bat first despite extreme weather conditions, the decision to bat first backfired as the team could only manage 125/7 in 20 overs with Suhail Yakoob top scoring 32 runs and Tassaduq Banday scoring 27 runs.
For Youngsters Sami Ullah 24/3 in four overs, Huzaib 13/2 in four overs and Suhail 19/2 in four overs were the best bowlers.
In reply Youngsters were reeling at 12/3 but the rearguard action by Sheikh Showkat 55 runs and cameos by Sami Ullah 20, Akhter 16 and Adil 16 helped Youngersters chase down the total in 18.5 overs with five wickets in hand. For Veterans Suhail 19/2 in 3.5 overs was their best bowler.
Sheikh Showkat was declared man of the match and man of the series for his brilliant performance in the league.