Kashmir young innovator aims to make water purification bottle

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Oct 20:
Waseem Ahmad Nadaf, 20, was studying in 9th standard when he first attempted to developed a power-bank to recharge mobile phone batteries.
After many years of hard work, Nadaf, a resident of Narwara, Idgah in Srinagar, came up with a water purifier bottle, having a capacity to purify at least 1000 lifters of water. The idea won him “Hero of the State” award at the culmination ceremony of 19-day Start-up Yatra J&K 2018 at Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI).
His prototype and idea was chosen as the best among hundreds of participants from the state. He was also awarded cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.
Nadaf, currently a first semester student of Fashion and Interior Design at SSMD School, says his water purifier bottle will have good demand due its low cost.
“Over 6 million people die every year not because of the lack of water but due to consumption of contaminated water,” he says.
Nadaf says there are expensive devices available in the market and use very dangerous materials like polyvinyl chloride.
“My water purifier bottle is very cheap and costs around Rs 300 to Rs 400. It will purify 1000 litres of water and is made of steel,” says Nadaf.
The young innovator is also doing internship with International Client Patient Hospitality in Jugaad hostels New Delhi, one of the six top international hostels in the India and wants to use award money on developing a basic website and other prototype.
“I want to develop the final prototype but I need some more technical support and I will be done with the project of water purification bottle,” he said.
Since, childhood, he says, he would mess up with the electronic gadgets and toys which would always invite wrath from parents.
“Parents however realised my interest is in modifying things,” says Nadaf.
After making a power bank, Nadaf says, his teachers suggested him to highlight the work to get more support and Kashmir University turned up for his support.
Today, Nadaf claims to have copyright on many ideas and so far he has added 33 innovative ideas in his portfolio.
“I have been a part of United Nations programme as an innovation designer. I already gave some innovation ideas to UNICEF in summer school Gujarat,” he said.
After packing around India from last year, Nadaf has also worked with several organisations like Human Circle.
Nadaf aims to achieve a platform where he can serve technology.
“I am also working on the other projects like breathing mask,” Nadaf adds.
