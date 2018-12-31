Kashmir witnessing positive change in care for differently-abled: Speakers

‘Inclusive Naat conference’ held at DIPR auditorium; winners, participants felicitated
‘Inclusive Naat conference’ held at DIPR auditorium; winners, participants felicitated
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 30:
Speakers from different walks of life Sunday said there has been a positive change in the parental attitude towards differently-abled people in Kashmir valley.
They said 90 per cent of the parents treat a differently-abled child and a normal kid in the same way. The speakers said these people have hidden talent but that can only be nourished if there is proper parental care.
The speakers were speaking during ‘Inclusive Naat Conference’ organized by Naat Society of Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with J&K Handicapped Association and ELFA International here at DIPR Auditorium.
The function was presided over by the former Director Radio Kashmir Srinagar, Syed Humayun Kaisar. He said there has been a tremendous increase in parental attitude towards differently-abled people as compared to the past.
Kaisar said even some parents are sending these children to outside the state to get a good education in special schools.
“Today in every corner of the J&K, we can see hundreds of these students getting education; it means they are getting proper care. In Kashmir now families are supporting them,” he said.
Kaisar said, in Kashmir valley we have many examples of specially-abled students performing good in exams, sports and other co-curricular activities. He said Radio Kashmir has always been at the forefront to highlight the problems of differently-abled people.
On the occasion, CEO of ELFA international, Mehran Khan said the society needs to encourage and motivate the specially-abled students. They have enough talent and can compete at every level. He said in future also they will be holding these events for the differently-abled persons in Kashmir valley.
“There are hundreds of success stories of differently-abled people who have proved their mettle to the world. Parental care is the backbone to overcome their challenges in the society,” Khan said.
He said according to 2011 census, in J&K there were around 3,61,000 differently-abled people and it might have increased over the years.
Khan talked about the importance of the conference and ELFA International’s commitment to work for the rights of persons with disabilities, he shared several key statistics related to persons with disabilities, talked about the difficulties they face on daily basis.
He also requested the State Administrative Council (SAC) to ensure the proper implementation of the Revised Act for Persons with Disabilities.
In the day-long Naat competition, more than 100 students from various districts of Kashmir valley participated and mesmerized the audience.
Abrar Ahmad Bhat, a visually impaired social activist, shared his experience and success story with the participants that how he has overcome the difficulties and currently works for a national level bank, he was also selected as the district president of J&K Handicapped Association
Samir and Hijaz (both visually impaired) hosted the event for the entire day; Mr Hijaz was selected as the secretary for J&K Handicapped Association
All the participants received a certificate of participation and a medal, the prizes were given to first three position holders, 1st Prize of Rs. 4000, 2nd of Prize Rs. 3000 and 3rd Prize of Rs. 2000 respectively. Reputed writers, Naatkhwan, Ghulam Hassan Ghamgeen, Mir Shabir and Rahil Kashmiri were the judges for the conference attended by more than 200 people.
Murtaza Nisar got the first prize, Saqib Aijaz, and Saima Hussain got the 2nd and 3rd rank respectively. The event was hosted by Mohammad Sami-Ullah and Abrar Ahmad.
Farah Zaidee, Women Empowerment Coordinator, ELFA International in her vote of thanks, thanked all the participants, judges, guests, volunteers, organizers, printing partners, Department of Information and Public Relations, especially Joint Director Information for providing the auditorium for the conference.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com