Kashmir witnessing bloodbath: DFP

Srinagar:
Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) on Sunday expressed shock and grief over killing of six militants and a civilian—terming the ongoing cycle of violence as “worrisome.”
The party Spokesperson said in a statement that “Kashmiris are being wiped out by the Indian forces and for that purpose our youth are being massacred in the garb of gunfights and clashes.” “It is in fact a genocide going on in Kashmir which has rattled the soul of every freedom loving Kashmiri. This is ironical that Kashmiris are being massacred for demanding the right of self determination and the whole world has turned into a mute spectator.” The spokesperson paid rich tributes to civilians killed during recent encounters and paid tributes to the militants who were killed in face-off between government forces.