Kashmir witnesses Hindu-Muslim amity on Diwali

We prayed for Kashmir peace: Devotees
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Nov 07:
Hindu-Muslim amity was on display on Diwali in Kashmir.
Known as the festival of lights, Diwali was celebrated with religious fervour and zeal across Kashmir where a huge rush was witnessed in various places and people were seen greeting each other and distributing sweets.
Distributing sweets at Hanuman temple at Hari Singh High Street, Bhavan Kumar said, “It is my first Diwali in Kashmir. In other states, there is a lot of pollution at the time of festival and one cannot breathe properly.”
“I will pray for peace in Kashmir during the evening Pooja prayers,” Singh said.
Outside Hanuman temple at Hari Singh High Street (HSHS), Vdasincharya Bhawan temple at Residency Road, banks of Dal Lake and other parts in city, Muslim vendors installed temporary stalls to sell religious pictures, clay lamps, garland of flowers and firecrackers.
Sajad Ahmad, a vendor from Dargah Hazratbal was seen selling candles and garland at HSHS told Rising Kashmir that every year he, along with his brother, sell their items here.
Ahmad said there were more visitors compared to the past year as snowfall had attracted many tourists.
At Vdasincharya Bhawan temple at Residency Road, local Kashmiri Pandits, as well as labours from outside states at Amira Kadal, were seen greeting each other and were distributing sweets.
“I specially carried sweets from Kud to distribute them among my friends in Srinagar,” said Amitabh Dhar.
He said the local Muslims here have made all arrangements and are very helpful.
The group of non-locals labourers at Residency Road, who were purchasing firecrackers, said there could be the difference between our religious identities but people here were very cooperative and hospitable.
Head priest at HSHS Hanuman Mandir, Ganesh Das said they would pray for peace in Kashmir.
“Every year, we celebrate Diwali in Kashmir with our Muslim friends and Kashmir is an example of brotherhood,” Das said.
He said they had received a large amount of sweets from local Muslims for distribution among devotees in the evening Pooja.