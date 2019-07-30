About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 30, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Kashmir witnesses 23 outbreaks of hepatitis during 2015-2017

Kashmir division witnessed 23 outbreaks of hepatitis A and E during 2015-2017 that had affected seven districts, a research conducted by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) has revealed.
As per the study conducted by the seven researchers of the IDSP, a total of 393 cases of hepatitis were reported. During the three years period, the disease affected Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Kupwara, and Pulwama.
Between 2015 and 2017, a total of 23 disease outbreaks were recorded; among these, four outbreaks occurred in 2015, 12 in 2016, and seven in 2017.
“Twelve outbreaks involved hepatitis A infection, ten involved hepatitis E infection, and one involved eight cases of jaundice with neither HAV nor HEV detected in blood samples,” read the study results seen by Rising Kashmir.
Regarding water quality, which was evaluated using the most probable number method for counting coliform, 38 of 50 water samples were found to be unfit for human consumption and one source was found to be suspicious.
The research published in Journal of Epidemiology and Global Health revealed that genotyping of HAV or HEV was not available in any of the confirmed hepatitis cases.
The first outbreak of hepatitis (E) in the three years was witnessed in June 2015 while as the last hepatitis (A) was recorded in the month of March 2017.
Specifically, the research notes that in 2015, two outbreaks of each hepatitis A and E were observed.
“Both hepatitis A outbreaks and one of the hepatitis E outbreaks affected the district of Baramulla, whereas other hepatitis E outbreak was recorded in Kulgam,” it said.
As per the study during water quality testing, 12 water samples were evaluated, of which 10 were deemed to be unsatisfactory. The other two had satisfactory quality.
In 2016, the research collected data concerned five outbreaks of hepatitis A, six outbreaks of hepatitis E, and one cluster of cases with jaundice and negative blood samples for both HAV and HEV. The districts involved were Anantnag, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Kupwara, and Pulwama.
Similarly, in 2017, the IDSP recorded seven outbreaks—five hepatitis A and two hepatitis E outbreaks that had affected Budgam and Kulgam.
Initially, hepatitis outbreaks were investigated by rapid response teams, under the IDSP. Suspected cases were further evaluated by blood sampling to confirm the disease along with water sampling evaluation.
The study notes that 13 out of the 23 outbreaks occurred during the monsoon season (June–Oct.) which indicates the key role of hygiene, sanitary, and socioeconomic conditions in the transmission of hepatitis A and E viruses.
“Water quality remains one of the most valuable factors affecting people’s health and well-being and can contribute to increase or decrease of hepatitis outbreaks,” it said.
As per the research the crucial role of water as a source of contamination and transmission of hepatitis A and E as well as other diseases can be established based on our findings, in which at least one water sample was found to be unsatisfactory.
This was a cross-sectional study that involved analysis of data routinely reported as part of the IDSP--that has been reporting and managing outbreaks of communicable diseases across India.

 

