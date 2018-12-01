Kashmir will always remain part of India: Farooq

‘Kashmiri Muslims will live and die for India’
Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, Nov 30:
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah Friday said “Kashmir was a part of India and would always remain a part of it” and claimed that Kashmiri Muslims would live and die for India.
The National Conference president and three-time J&K chief minister joined several leaders from the opposition parties at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi where thousands of farmers from across the country have gathered to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce.
Abdullah in his address to the farmers, said, “Kashmir was a part of India and would always remain a part of it”.
"Kashmiris are standing with farmers and support them in their rights,” he said.
"We all know your plight. We know how you spend everything on your farms and when you do not get the right produce you have to starve. The farmers' movement to Delhi is a wake up call for the government," he said.
Abdullah also claimed that Muslims were not against the Ram temple.
"Muslims are not against the temple. The hatred that is being spread by the government that Muslims are against the Ram Mandir is not true. Whenever elections come, these people remember Ram," he said.
Abdullah said BJP want to divide India on communal lines.
“We are 70 per cent Muslims (in Kashmir) and we will live and die for India. Your worries are our worries and we are standing with you. Elections are coming, let us stand together and not let them divide us and let us overthrow them," he added.