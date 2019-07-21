Kashmir weary of leaders elected with 10% vote: Jitendra Singh

July 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that Kashmir is weary of leaders elected with mere 10% vote, who then make it to Lok Sabha or State Assembly with the "vested interest" of perpetuating political dominance by a few families and a few individuals.



In a programme conducted Rajya Sabha TV, Dr Jitendra Singh said, "the tragedy of Kashmir politicians is that they are still clinging on to the past, without realizing that the common voter comprising 70% of youth has already moved on."



"If today," he said, "an election is held in a free atmosphere with reasonable voter turn-out, people will outrightly reject these politicians who have, over the last several decades, thrived on low voter turn-out."