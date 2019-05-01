Kashmir version of Kon Banega Crorepati starts

May 01, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Karnail Singh becomes first contestant in JK

The Kashmir version of the famous quiz show ‘Kon Banega Crorepati,’ ‘Kus Bani Koshur Karorpaet’ (KBKK) has started from DD Kashir channel from Monday.

The first episode of the show was aired on DD Kashir on Monday in collaboration with Studio Next, the production house of Sony Pictures Networks. It is hosted by Kashmiri actor Rayees Mohiuddin.

Director General, Doordarshan, Supriya Sahu said the show is aimed to promote Kashmiri language adding successful stories from DD Kashir prompted them to start the program.

Sahu said KBKK will bring untold stories and will provide a platform to people to express themselves. She thanked Prasar Bharati for its support.

“Among DD Channels, DD Kashir is ranked third in the viewership as it is connected to every Kashmiri,” she said.

The Director-General informed that with 55 episodes of KBKK show will be broadcast daily from Monday-Saturday at 8 pm till 06 July.

"Apart from primetime, the show will be repeated on 7 am and 2 pm,” she said adding next audition of the show will be held from May 04 in Srinagar.

Head of Studio Next, Indranil Chakraborty termed the inauguration a milestone in the television history of Kashmir.

“The idea started two years back. Kashmiri is 9th language in which KBC edition is being held," he said.

In charge director, DD Kendra, Srinagar, Ghulab-u-Din Tahir said it was compulsory for participants to know Kashmiri language.

“It will boost Kashmiri language. We got thousands of calls for auditions. The auditions were held each in Srinagar, Jammu and New Delhi,” he said.

Karnail Singh of Sanik Colony, Jammu became the first participant who played the show. Singh has won rupees 8000 after quitting the show.