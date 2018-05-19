Kashmir Valley: The heart of paradise

Anil Sharma
Kashmir is the northernmost geographical region of the Indian subcontinent. Until the mid-19th century, the term “Kashmir” denoted only the Kashmir Valley between the Great Himalayas and the PirPanjal Range.
Today, it denotes a larger area that includes the Indian-administered territory of Jammu Kashmir (which includes the regionof Jammu, Kashmir Valley, Ladakh and Siachen), the Pakistani-administered territories of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, and Chinese-administered territories of Aksai Chin and the Trans-Karakoram Tract.
The Kashmir Valley, also known as the Vale of Kashmir, is a valley in the portion of the Kashmir region administered by India. The Valley is bounded on the southwest by the PirPanjal Range and on the northeast by the main Himalayas range. It is approximately 135 km long and 32 km wide, and drained by the Jhelum River.
Kashmir division is one of the three administrative divisions of the Jammu Kashmir. The Kashmir division borders Jammu Division to the south and Ladakh to the east while Line of Control forms its northern and the western border.
The division consists of the followingdistricts: Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian and Srinagar.
For the average person – Srinagar conjures up visions of dreamy Shikara rides on lotus filled Dal Lake, framed by the forested Zabarwan Mountains.
From the 19th century, when the law forbidding sale of land or houses to non-Kashmiris, gave rise to the houseboats that now line the shores of Dal and Nagin lakes, this Kashmiri icon has become a centre-piece of the Kashmir holiday experience.
Whiling away the hours on the rooftop deck of a houseboat, watching the play of light and shadow across the delicate Mughal pavilions of the elegant PariMahal or “Fairy Palace” while kingfishers in lightning blue dive amongst the lotus flowers and elegant terns dip and pirouette in search of prey, has to be one of the most magically indolent ways of soaking up the soul of a country.
There is a warmly personal touch to the best houseboats and whether it is a cultivated affectation or just an inherent character trait that comes with the job, all houseboat owners are gentle eccentrics! It’s all part of the charm.
The houseboats themselves are a wonder of craftsmanship, built from stately Deodar – the Himalayan cedar and decorated with the most profuse and beautiful carved screens and panels.
The Mughal Gardens are of course a centrepiece of Srinagar’s sightseeing but venture a bit further out and you will be at the edge of the Dachigam National park that occupies a picturesque valley in the Zabarwan Mountains climbing east through temperate oak forests to alpine meadows.
This is the last great refuge of the Kashmir Stag – a close relative of the Red Deer; visit in early autumn as the acorns are ripening and any walk in the Valley will present you with at least a dozen Himalayan Black Bears feasting on the seed of the oak. An unforgettable sight!
Kashmiri handicrafts, shawls and carpets are world famous. Shahtoos or Ringshawl as it was known was exclusively made by hand in Kashmir and was worn by celebrities and high profile dignitaries. This shawl is so soft that it can pass through a ring!
However, it has been banned by the Government after animal rights campaigners objected because it involves killing a baby antelope in the high regions of Ladakh and making the shawl from its hide.
Although, the Shahtoos shawl has been rightly banned it shouldn't stop you from buying the famed Kashmiri Pashmina.
Pashmina is exclusively Kashmiri and a good quality Pashmina shawl (including one that is hand embroidered by Kashmiri artisans) can cost more than USD 450.
The intricacies of handmade Kashmiri carpets are well known. Most take months, some even a couple of years to make. The history of the Kashmiri carpet dates back to the period of Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (1341-1385 A.D) - the famous sufi saint of Persia who came to enlighten Kashmir with his spiritual guidance and brought along with him highly skilled artisans through the silk trade route.
Kashmir witnessed a phenomenal rise and growth in all things artistic in the golden reign of Sultan Zain ulAbideen, popularly known as Budshah (Great King) in the 15th century.
Emperor Akbar in the 16th century is said to have encouraged the art of carpet weaving by bringing in more skilled artisans to the Kashmir valley.
An original Kashmir carpet can be very expensive but the right one can be as prized or treasured as any work of art.
Rich and redolent with the flavour of cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and saffron, Kashmiri food is suitable for all palates.
Predominantly non-vegetarian, “Wazwaan”, as it is called, is the royal cuisine of Kashmir. Described by the author Salman Rushdie in his book, Shalimar the Clown, Wazwaan is a banquet of thirty-six courses minimum and sixty courses maximum. It's a preparation of a number of spicy meat dishes served with traditional rice by professional chefs called ‘Wazas’.
Kashmiri wazwaan has its origin in Persia and is almost always served at Kashmiri marriage parties. It also has some interesting vegetarian options like dum-aloo, haak, palak and chaman (cooked cheese).
Among the popular non-vegetarian delicacies are curd-based gushtaba, chilli-flavoured rista and roganjosh.
Kashmiris celebrate the first snowfall of the season by socialising over a barbecue. They relax in the cold crisp evenings with a cup of warm kehwa, a black tea brewed with cinnamon, cardamom and honey. Also a perennial favourite is the pink coloured nun chai made with a special salt.
Most hotels in Srinagar serve liquor and other alcoholic beverages, but as most residents of the Kashmir Valley are Muslims, few drink alcohol, themselves.
The past decade of turmoil has left traces in the Valley. If you plan to travel in the Kashmir Valley, it is important that you register with the Foreigners’ Registration unit of the Tourism Department.
The registration counters are at Tourist Reception centers at Srinagar Airport, Srinagar City, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam and some other places.
At Srinagar Airport there is a kind lady tourist officer who can give you some helpful and safe tour advice.
But Srinagar is much more than just houseboats. This is a truly ancient city almost 2000 years old. The old quarter is a hive of activity.
Here is the grand Jama Masjid or Friday Mosque built in the 15th century and a little further away on the banks of the Jhelum is the joyously colourful shrine and mosque of Shah Hamdan, who cemented Islam in Kashmir.
Follow your guide into the crowded lanes and a wonderland of fine craftsmanship is revealed. Here are the master coppersmiths; the weavers of the celebrated Kashmiri shawls, the bread makers, and the tea stalls selling kahwa who’s exquisitely delicate flavours can trigger an addiction.
Wazwan is one of the glories of Kashmiri cuisine – the special dishes some 36 in number that are served at Kashmiri feasts. During the wedding season citizens have been known to complain of the relentless richness of the food, but for a visitor this is some of the finest, most delicately flavoured food in the sub-continent.
Kashmir is indeed the jewel of the Himalayas and Srinagar a fitting gateway to this exquisite land. Don’t rush through; stop a while and lotus-eat.
And perhaps, watching the sun set from the arched pavilions of the PariMahal gilding the waters of Dal Lake you will understand why the Emperor Jehangir said of Kashmir, “If there be a Paradise on Earth, it is this; it is this; it is this.”
Author is doing M.Sc. Horticulture from SKUAST- Kashmir
anil100194@skuastkashmir.ac.in