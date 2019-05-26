Kashmir University postpones BEd exams scheduled on Monday

May 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir University (KU) has postponed BEd examinations scheduled to be held on Monday in view of tense situation following killing of Ansar Gazwatul Hind chief Zakir Musa in a 12-hour-long encounter with government forces in Pulwama district on Friday.

Officials said that all BEd First and second Semester (Batch 17-19) examination scheduled to be held on Monday have been postponed. “The examination for the paper has been re-scheduled on June 29,” they said.

They said the time and venue will remain unchanged.