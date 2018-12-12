About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

North-Zone inter-University volleyball championship

Kashmir University defeats Haridwar University

Published at December 12, 2018 12:41 AM 0Comment(s)189views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

In ongoing north-zone inter-University volleyball championship held at CSJM Kanpur, Kashmir University defeated Haridwar University in straight three sets.
Lateef (Amir), Shakir and Irshad were notable players to watch and their wits were responsible for great win.
Kashmir University is facing Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University in next round. Coordinator of Physical Education and Sports Dr Nisar Ahmad Khan congratulated the team and is expecting good results in future matches too.
University Volleyball Coach Muneer Aalam has expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the team.

