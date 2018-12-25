Kashmir Univeristy announces winter vacation from Jan 1

AgenciesSrinagar
As the chilly weather conditions have intensified in the valley, the Kashmir University (KU) has announced winter vacations from January 1, 2019. Islamic University of Science and Technology announced winter vacations Monday, which will also begin from Jan 1.
A KU spokesperson on Monday said that the winter vacations for main and satellite campuses of university will start from January 1, 2019, to February 28, 2019.
However, he said all the Departmental offices shall function normally and the Heads of the Departments shall ensure that the examinations are conducted as per schedule.
IUST spokesperson had said, “The winter vacation shall be observed in the university including government polytechnic by all teaching staff excluding deans and heads in charge of the Department/centres/coordinator polytechnic IUST from January 1 to February 16, 2019,” he said, adding the university will announce the vacations for the nursing colleges separately.
[Inputs from UNI]