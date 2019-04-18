Kashmir under Jungle Raj: Mehbooba

April 18, 2019 | Shafat Mir

‘Militant bodies mutilated, burnt by chemicals’

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said Kashmir had turned into a lawless state where bodies of militants recovered during the gunfights were being mutilated and burnt by chemicals.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of an election meeting in south Kashmir district of Anantnag, Mehbooba said, “Jungle Raj is prevailing in Kashmir.”

Terming ban on the civilian movement on the highway as “dictatorship”, she condemned the thrashing of a magistrate allegedly by the Army on the Anantnag highway.

“No law exists in Kashmir. The SDM was thrashed along with his employees. The highway has been closed. Inmates are beaten in jails. Bodies recovered during the gunfights are being mutilated and burnt by chemicals,” Mehbooba said.

She said during her stint as the CM, she was pressurized not to handover the bodies of militants to the families for last rites and launch crackdown against the Jamaat-e-Islami but she resisted the move.

“Even our religious rights are being snatched. Families are not even able to perform ablution and funeral of their loved ones,” Mehbooba said.

She said the oppression Kashmiris were subjected to was forcing them to rethink their accession with India.

“This is not the country with which Maharaja Hari Singh and Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah had acceded to and envisaged our future,” she said. “The country we had acceded to was equal for all Sikhs, Muslims and Hindus.”

Mehbooba said she had clearly told Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tinkers with the special status of the State then PDP would have no option but to leave the government.

Later addressing the workers at Dak Bungalow she asked Police to release youth arrested for pelting stones at her cavalcade.

“I appeal police to release the youth as they are my own children,” she said.

