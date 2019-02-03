Kashmir turned into military garrison on Modi’s visit: Hurriyat (M)

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) on Saturday alleged that “the restive Kashmir region has been turned into a “military garrison on Indian Prime Minister’s visit.”
In a statement issued here, the party spokesperson, the house detention of its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. “The entire Kashmir especially Srinagar has been turned into a military garrison ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit as every road is dotted with forces personnel, resistance leadership caged in their homes or police stations and massive frisking and search operations being conducted everywhere leading to harassment of general public.”
Hurriyat Conference (M) said that “the way various crucial road links have been closed as part of the so-called security measures and people left in the lurch and forced to change routes and travel through long distances, motorcycles being seized, vehicles stopped for intense frisking, erection of barricades on main roads in Srinagar is nothing but a deliberate attempt to add to the miseries of people.”
Meanwhile, the incarcerated Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman expressed his condolence over the demise of Haji Ghulam Muhamamd Sheikh, brother-in-law, of AAC General Secretary and senior leader Muhammad Shafi Khan. Mirwiaz also consoles the demise of mother of Zahoor Ahmed Salathi of Halwal, Muhammad Ashraf Kashani of Khanyar, Abdul Samad Kakaw of Buchpora. Mirwaiz prayed for the highest standards in Janah for all the departed souls.