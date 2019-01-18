Kashmir turned into ‘concentration camp’: JeI

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 17:
Jama’at-e-Islami on Thursday claimed that the Kashmir valley looks like a “concentration camp where the civil population is manned by the gun-yielding forces personnel.”
According to a local news gathering agency, KNS, a JeI spokesman, in a statement, alleged: “Every civilized law being blatantly violated under the shade of some black and draconian laws in force which have virtually abrogated all the fundamental freedom of the common masses.”
“The Indian establishment has devised a policy to harass, intimidate and subjugate the people under one pretext or the other thereby depriving them from living a dignified life according to their choice and aspirations,” he said.
He said the civilized legal system in vogue outside the valley provide a proper safeguard to the fundamental human rights considered to be inalienable and unassailable.
“But here the people have no freedom available to them except that which the security establishment allow them to enjoy. The draconian laws in force here are framed in such a way that even the fundamental rights of the people stand suspended and seem to be subject to the conditions laid down under these inhuman, undemocratic emergency laws like Public Safety Act (PSA), Armed Special Forces Powers Act (AFSPA), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) etc,” he added.
He said that here every activity is declared as unlawful which goes against the policies of the Indian forces and its agencies. “Now, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has spread its vicious wings over here and so far scores of innocent youth and pro-freedom leaders including Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi and her two colleagues Nahida Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi stand transferred to Tihar jail,”
“They are being tried by the special courts which usually follow not the principles of justice but the directions of the agencies,” he added.
He also condemned that filing of chargesheet against the Kashmiri students by Delhi police.
He added that the judicial verdict awarding death penalty to Afzal Guroo has been criticized by a number of jurists and legal luminaries of India as well as from abroad.
“But those having political differences with the present BJP regime were targeted for participating in the function held against the hanging of Guroo.
Filing of this case against seven Kashmiri students and others is nothing but dictatorial act quite against the basic principles of democracy,” he said.
He also demanded shifting of all Kashmiri detenues to the jails of the valley from Jammu and outside Jammu and Kashmir and initiating the process of trial of the cases against them in the local courts instead of the NIA or Delhi courts in the interest of justice.
Furthermore, he also demanded the withdrawal of the charge sheet filed against seven Kashmiri students in a Delhi court for upholding the basic principles of democracy.