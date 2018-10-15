Kashmir turned into battle field: Hurriyat (G)

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (G) today condemned the arrest spree of youth from Bandipora and shifting them to Kotbalwal Jail, Jammu.
“Delhi has virtually turned Jammu and Kashmir into a battle field,” Hurriyat statement said. “They are pushing people to wall and warned administration of dire consequences if such brutalities and lawlessness against people are not stopped.”
Hurriyat said that Police booked five persons under public safety act (PSA) in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on stone pelting charges. Aadil Bashir Bhat son of Bashir Ahmad Bhat a resident of Nusoo, Muhammad Azhar Din Parrey son of Abdul Rahman Parrey of Chandegeer Hajin, Farooq Ahmad Ganai son of Ghulam Ahmad Ganai, Sajad Hussain Ganai son of Ghulam Rasool Ganai and Bilal Ahmad Ganai son of Bashir Ahmad Ganai all residents of Ganai Mohalla Kaloosa have been booked under PSA and where shifted to Kotbalwal Jail Jammu.
“Democracy is not being respected in Jammu and Kashmir. They have caged the leaders and political workers thereby exhibiting a one man show to achieve their goal of conducting shame elections.”
Hurriyat Conference said that Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Mohammad Umar Farooq & Mohammad Ashraf Sehraie remains under house arrest. While as Mohammad Yasin Malik is detained in Subjail Kothibagh & Gh. Ahmad Gulzar & Hakim Ab Rashid at Kotbalwal, Nisar Hussain Rather, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Mohammad Ashraf Laya, Mir Hafizullah, Raies Ahmad Mir, Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Showkat Ahmad Bakshi, Mohammad Yaseen Aataie, Syed Imtiyaz Haider, Ashiq Hussain Narchoor, Sartaj Ahmad and Danish Ahmad and hundreds of other activists are either lodged in jail or in police stations.
Hurriyat said that authorities under a well thought conspiracy prolong their detention and are not released despite quashing their detentions by their own courts and directed state authorities for their release, yet they were rearrested.
While demanding the immediate release of all political prisoners including leaders, Hurriyat said that by pushing people to wall India will achieve nothing, they should face the political leaders and workers on political turf.