Kashmir travel, hospitality sector offer free stay to stranded tourists

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar:
In view of the cancellation of flights at Srinagar airport and other exigencies, the travel and hospitality sector has set up dedicated helpline numbers—offering free accommodation to the stranded tourists.
An airport official told Rising Kashmir that 25 flights were cancelled at Srinagar International Airport in view of the tensions between Indian and Pakistan.
“Only two flights of GoAir and Indigo took off from Srinagar to Delhi,” he said.
Officials said that air traffic controllers instructed them to shut down airports for civil flights following tensions between India and Pakistan and after Mi-17 chopper crash in Budgam.
However, according to the reports the flight services at the airport resumed later in the day. Amarjeet Singh, SSP of Tourism Enforcement said that they gave free accommodation to many tourists in the guest house of the tourist reception house here.
“Most of the tourists are French and Indonesians,” he said. He said that other tourists are freely accommodated by the Houseboat association and Hotel associations. Kashmir Hotels and Restaurants Owners Federation (KHAROF), Abdul Wahid said that they are ready to provide free accommodation to all the tourists who were stranded in the Kashmir valley because of the brief closure of the Srinagar Airport.
“If any tourist needs any type of help, we are ready without charging them and not let our tourists down,” he said.
Wahid said that Kashmiris are known for their hospitality and they won’t allow any reduction in it. KHAROF has also come forward to help the stranded tourists. KHAROF said they will provide free accommodation, food and even cash to the tourists who are in need.
Tourists can contact Secretary General KHAROF Maqsood Ahmad Misri on 9419022933 and President Abdul Wahid Malik on 9419428822.
Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK) and Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) have set up helpline numbers for the tourists for any kind of assistance.
The travellers can contact President TASK Mir Anwar on 9419009827, President TAAK Ashfaq Siddiq Dug on 9419059236, Secretary General TASK Athar Yamin on 9419006526, Secretary General TAAK Farooq Kuthoo on 7006755169.
Largest hotel association, Kashmir, Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHARA) have appealed tourists who are at present stranded in Srinagar due to the prevailing situation