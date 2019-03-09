Kashmir Transport Welfare Association calls on Advisor Sharma

March 09, 2019 |

A joint Deputation of Kashmir Transport Welfare Association today called on the Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma and discussed several issues related to transport sector in the Kashmir valley.

The deputation raised several issues like increasing the quantum of subsidy to be provided to the transport buses and Mini Buses. The issues of providing relief on account of the damages suffered by transport sector in 2014 floods besides the provision of slashing the token tax by 50 percent and giving rebate on passenger tax was also highlighted.

The Advisor while interacting with the deputations assured that the issues projected by them would be resolved by taking them up with the concerned as soon as possible.