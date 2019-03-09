About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 09, 2019

Kashmir Transport Welfare Association calls on Advisor Sharma

 A joint Deputation of Kashmir Transport Welfare Association today called on the Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma and discussed several issues related to transport sector in the Kashmir valley.
The deputation raised several issues like increasing the quantum of subsidy to be provided to the transport buses and Mini Buses. The issues of providing relief on account of the damages suffered by transport sector in 2014 floods besides the provision of slashing the token tax by 50 percent and giving rebate on passenger tax was also highlighted.
The Advisor while interacting with the deputations assured that the issues projected by them would be resolved by taking them up with the concerned as soon as possible.

 

Man held for sharing sensitive comments on social media in Rajouri

Man held for sharing sensitive comments on social media in Rajouri

Mar 08 | Agencies
PM Modi deplores attacks on Kashmiris, asks state govts to take stern ...

PM Modi deplores attacks on Kashmiris, asks state govts to take stern ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Guv trying to sabotage Assembly polls to remain in power in J&K, alleg ...

Guv trying to sabotage Assembly polls to remain in power in J&K, alleg ...

Mar 08 | Agencies
Admin focusing on

Admin focusing on 'fragile' parts to ensure smooth conduct of polls: A ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Minorities feeling threatened under ruling dispensation: Farooq

Minorities feeling threatened under ruling dispensation: Farooq

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Pak registers FIR against IAF pilots for bombing trees: Report

Pak registers FIR against IAF pilots for bombing trees: Report

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Minor girl overcomes crippling disability after rare surgery in SKIMS

Minor girl overcomes crippling disability after rare surgery in SKIMS

Mar 08 | Rising Kashmir News
MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan

MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Bikaner, pilot ejects safely

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Strongly condemn violence against Kashmiris: Rahul Gandhi

Strongly condemn violence against Kashmiris: Rahul Gandhi

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Authorities disallow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

Authorities disallow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

Mar 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Suspicious object creates panic at Jammu Airport, flight Ops normal

Suspicious object creates panic at Jammu Airport, flight Ops normal

Mar 08 | Agencies
Jammu blast: Police appeals shopkeepers to install CCTV cameras

Jammu blast: Police appeals shopkeepers to install CCTV cameras

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
India, Pakistan should turn page, convert crisis into opportunity: Chi ...

India, Pakistan should turn page, convert crisis into opportunity: Chi ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Restrictions in Srinagar parts, shutdown across Kashmir

Restrictions in Srinagar parts, shutdown across Kashmir

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
SC refers Ayodhya land dispute for mediation

SC refers Ayodhya land dispute for mediation

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
UN chief continually monitoring situation between India, Pakistan: Spo ...

UN chief continually monitoring situation between India, Pakistan: Spo ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Mar 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Anantnag resident injured in Jammu blast succumbs

Anantnag resident injured in Jammu blast succumbs

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
;