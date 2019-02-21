Kashmir traders call evening shutdown tomorrow in Lal Chowk

Irfan YatooSrinagar
Kashmir traders on Thursday called for a shutdown in Lal Chowk and adjacent areas from 3.30 pm on Friday against harassment of Kashmiris outside the state.
The traders said that the protest will be observed by all trade bodies who will be assisted by the transporters and civil society members.
They said complete shutdown after 3.30 p.m will be observed from Srinagar’s Polo View area to Hari Singh High Street.
The traders further said they will assemble near Ghanta Ghar for peaceful protests on the day.
