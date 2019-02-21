About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kashmir traders call evening shutdown tomorrow in Lal Chowk

Published at February 21, 2019 03:00 PM 0Comment(s)4083views


Kashmir traders call evening shutdown tomorrow in Lal Chowk

Irfan Yatoo

Srinagar

Kashmir traders on Thursday called for a shutdown in Lal Chowk and adjacent areas from 3.30 pm on Friday against harassment of Kashmiris outside the state.

The traders said that the protest will be observed by all trade bodies who will be assisted by the transporters and civil society members.

They said complete shutdown after 3.30 p.m will be observed from Srinagar’s Polo View area to Hari Singh High Street.

The traders further said they will assemble near Ghanta Ghar for peaceful protests on the day.

[Representational Pic]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top