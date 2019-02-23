Kashmir trade bodies hold joint protest in Lal Chowk

Will announce decision over trade with Jammu traders in 2 days
Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Feb 22:
Trade bodies of Kashmir Friday observed complete shutdown in Lal Chowk and adjacent areas from 3:30 pm against the attacks on Kashmiris outside the state.
The traders and transport fraternity carried out a protest rally from Ghanta Ghar area of Lal Chowk.
Senior Vice President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Nasir Hameed Khan said the business fraternity along with other trade bodies organized the demonstration to express resentment at the ‘systematic targeting of the lives and property of the people especially businessmen and the students.’
“Hooligans have been let free to harass and beat the innocent Kashmiris and venom is been spread on the television news channels and social media which puts any civilized society to shame,” he said.
Hameed said, “The reports are selective. Discriminative action of the law enforcing agencies and provocative statements by people holding positions of power has further resulted in the escalation of such incidents. Calls have been issued for boycott of Kashmiri goods and our tourism sector.”
He said that bullying of Kashmiri people seems to have become a national duty for some quarters.
“We urge the thinkers, intellectuals and the civil society wherever they have been to come forward and play their role in fighting the attempts to extract the political advantage out of our tragedies,” he said.
He said the fabric and the secular harmony need to be protected and communal designs need to be defeated.
“The business community urges the law enforcement agencies to take effective action against those who are creating disharmony among various sections of the society. The enforcement agencies should not be discriminative and biased in the application of law,” Hameed said.
Hameed further said that the ‘silence of those holding top positions of responsibility amounts to giving approval to hooliganism.’
“The establishment needs to send out a clear message, condemning these incidents and ensure the protection of lives and properties of Kashmiri people,” he further added.
President of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturing Federation (KTMF), Yasin Khan said, “The students of Kashmir valley studying in different parts of India are being persecuted at high level and for them we have gathered here.”
“We want to give the message to the Government of India that if these people do not stop these activities in two days we will observe complete strike,” Khan said.
KTMF President also said that on Monday we will decide as whether to stop trade with Jammu or not. “We never support bloodshed and never committed any felony while there has always been persecution against us,” he said.
Vice President of Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), Aijaz Shahdhar said the business community urges the law enforcement agencies to take effective action against those who are creating disharmony among various sections of the society.