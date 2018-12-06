Kashmir to receive fresh snowfall on Dec 18, 19

Leh shivers at -11.4 degree C, Srinagar records -3 degree C
Leh shivers at -11.4 degree C, Srinagar records -3 degree C
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Dec 05:
The plains and upper reaches of Kashmir may receive another spell of rain and snowfall in third week of December.
Director Meteorological department Kashmir Sonam Lotus told Rising Kashmir that snowfall is expected in Valley on December 18 -19.
He said no significant change in weather condition is expected during next one week.
“There is possibility of occasional light and moderate snowfall on December 9 and 10 in upper reaches of the valley and Zojila area. However, there is no forecast of heavy snow in plains," Lotus said.
Meanwhile, the cold wave conditions prevailed across the Valley.
According to weather department official, Srinagar recorded lowest night temperature of the season as the mercury dropped to - 3.2 degrees Celsius.
The Pahalgam health resort in south Kashmir registered a low of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius and was the coldest place in the Valley.
The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded - 4.0 degrees Celsius.
According to the weatherman, Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of - 1.9 degrees Celsius while mercury in nearby Qazigund settled at - 2.6 degrees Celsius.
In north Kashmir's Kupwara, the mercury settled at a low of - 3.0 degrees Celsius.
“Leh recorded a low of - 11.4 degrees Celsius while nearby Kargil registered a minimum of - 10.9 degrees Celsius,” the weather department official said.