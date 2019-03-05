Kashmir to Kashgar a 5000-year-old civilization: Renzu

Srinagar, Mar 04:
Former Director Information, Farooq Renzu Monday said that Kashmir to Kashgar is a 5000-year-old civilization much superior to all other civilizations of world.
He was delivering key note address at a function organized by Kashmir Business View Enterprises.
In a statement issued here Renzu said that Sharia-e-Ibrashim silk route is actually Kashmir to Kashgar route and all national media of India Pakistan and China call it with misleading name of CPEC.
He said that Shah Faesal like other youth of Kashmir have intellectual status and world should understand that Kashmir has taught peace, tranquility and sufiyat to world. He said arrival of Hazrat Bulbibulshah (RA) and Hazrat Amir Kabir (RA) brought revolution of love in Kashmir and the king of time Hazrat Sultan Sader ud din Rinchenshah opted Nizam e Sufiyat for Kashmir under spiritual command of Great Awalyas of time. He complimented Ayan, Nusrat who received heights world honour in Malaysia and Young Sufi singers who presented mesmerizing performances on the occasion.
Shah Faesal also appreciated the organizers for such program. Farooq Renzu, Shah Faesal and Nusrat distributed awards to iconic youth personalities of art, literature, sports, martial art, prestigious sufi performers and intellectuals on the occasion.