Kashmir to Kanyakumari Cycle campaign flagged off

June 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

SSP Srinagar Dr. M. Haseeb Mughal Saturday flagged off a cycle campaign titled as ‘Kashmir to Kanyakumari’ organized by Sharda University with the support of J&K Police from Indoor Stadium Sherghari.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Srinagar Dr. M. Haseeb Mughal said that the motive of the event is to spread message of saving nature and fostering national integration. He also said that J&K Police takes keen interest in sports activities and is always at forefront for their promotion.

In this campaign, Cyclist Philem Rohan will cover the distance of 4000 kilometres in 40 days spreading the message of " Waterforlife ".

Among others, SP City South, SDPO Shaheedganj, SHO Shergarhi, general public and cycling enthusiasts were also present.