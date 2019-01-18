Kashmir to get its Science City soon

Div Com directs identification of land
Div Com directs identification of land
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 17:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed Deputy Commissioners to identify 100 kanal State lands at suitable places in their respective districts for the establishment of first Science city in Kashmir.
The DCs were also directed to furnish the details like road and rail connectivity, water, electricity, health and other major facilities adjacent to the State land and send the report to the Divisional Commissioner’s office immediately for finalization of the location after fulfilling all parameters.
DSEK has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Rs 230 crore for implementation of a first Science City project in the valley.
The main aim to establish a Science City is to develop scientific attitude and general awareness amongst the youth. It is to popularize science and technology for the benefit of students and common masses by organizing exhibitions, seminars, popular lectures, science camps etc.
The Science City will have various facilities including Science Exploration hall consisting of 5-7 large interactive science exhibitions, Space Odyssey consisting of digital dome theatre, 3D show, simulator and space science exhibitions, demonstration areas to explain science through activities and experiments, Outdoor Science Park, Evolution Park, Auditorium, Workshop, Public utilities consisting of cafeteria, gift store, visitor interpretation area etc, besides facilities like Car parking, Road connectivity, Telecommunication facilities, Power supply, water supply etc. Sewerage and storm water drainage system, adequate transport facilities.