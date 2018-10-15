Kashmir to get its first fossil park at Khonmoh

Penn Dixie Natural History Society of the US to help Valley’s EPG develop park
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Oct 14:
Kashmir is likely to get its first-ever fossil park in Khonmoh area of Srinagar as Penn Dixie Natural History Society of the United States has agreed to join hands with the Valley-based Environment Policy Group (EPG) to develop the park.
After China, this will be the first rich Triassic Park with decades-old formations.
EPG on Sunday announced the development and said an agreement had been made in this regard at New York.
“The Penn Dixie which is a natural history society and World’s No 1 Fossil Park at Hamburg, New York, USA, has agreed to assist us in developing a fossil park in Kashmir. The Penn Dixie Board of Directors has confirmed the ‘Kashmir Triassic Fossil Park’ as one of the world’s geological treasures,” EPG Convener, Faiz Ahmad Bakshi told Rising Kashmir over phone.
Bakshi said the Triassic formations at Khamoh near Pampore are a great historic wealth, which would soon be treasured in a park.
“It is a great feeling. All the members of EPG have worked collectively to make it possible. One of the members of EPG, Abdul Majid Bhat on the basis of his decades-long hard work, study, research, and perseverance succeeded in making an impressive and successful presentation to Penn Dixie Board in helping them assess the status of Fossil Park at Guryul Ravines, Khonmoh-Vihi as a geological treasure,” he said.
Bakshi said EPG was working on the project for the past three years and before that there had been many kinds of researches done on the fossils since 1882.
“Our main motive was to get an approval from the Pen Dixie. Now we will talk to the Governor and discuss it," he said. “The area will be demarcated soon.”
He said the present proposed area for fossil park represents the Permian and Triassic formations which have occurred 252 million years back and belonged to the geological times of Permian Triassic Era.
"It is fully stored in a great rock system at a place called Guryul Ravine at Khanmoh near Pampore,” Bakshi said. “The first-ever recorded Tsunami is well preserved in the layers of the rocks at the Khanmoh.”
Bakshi said, “Geologists from different countries of the world like UK, USA, Ireland, Japan, Scotland and China have been visiting this area for research studies. Besides, the plant fossil of Gangmopteris, Glossopteris leaves consist of Foraminifera, Byzones, Brachipodes, Conodantes, Bivalve, Ammonids, Pelecypd, Claria. Tsunami is well preserved in these rocks.”
Bakshi said the site after development would boost tourism and help the students, scientists, and researchers all over the world.