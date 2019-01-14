Kashmir still a challenge due to Pak's destabilising activities: Rajnath

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
Kashmir is still a challenge due to "destabilising activities" by Pakistan, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Monday.
He was talking to mediapersons after inaugurating the administrative building, residential block and officers' mess at the SSB sector headquarters here.
Speaking about Naxal incidents, the home minister said they had dropped by 50 per cent during the last four years.
Extremist violence in northeastern areas saw a decline of 80 per cent, Singh said.