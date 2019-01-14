About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kashmir still a challenge due to Pak's destabilising activities: Rajnath

Published at January 14, 2019 05:31 PM 0Comment(s)732views


Press Trust of India

New Delhi

Kashmir is still a challenge due to "destabilising activities" by Pakistan, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Monday.

He was talking to mediapersons after inaugurating the administrative building, residential block and officers' mess at the SSB sector headquarters here.

 "Kashmir is still a challenge due to destabilising activities by neighbouring Pakistan. However, the Army, the CRPF, the J&K police and intelligence bureau men are acting in better coordination," he said.

Speaking about Naxal incidents, the home minister said they had dropped by 50 per cent during the last four years.

Extremist violence in northeastern areas saw a decline of 80 per cent, Singh said.

 

