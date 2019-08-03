Kashmir situation: NC delegation to meet Governor

August 03, 2019 11:47:00 | RK Online Desk

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Saturday said that a party delegation will meet Governor Satya Pal Malik. "Will be taking a delegation of @JKNC_ colleagues to meet Governor Malik at 12 noon today #Kashmir," Omar said on Twitter.

The delegation is likely to discuss with Governor the prevailing situation in Kashmir valley which erupted after the government issued security advisory to Amarnath yatris and tourists.

On Thursday government asked Amarnath yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in Kashmir in view the latest intelligence inputs of militant threats, with the specific targeting of the Amarnath yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Valley.

The advisory triggered widespread panic in the valley with the yatris and tourists started to leave Valley while ATMs, fuel stations and grosseries were witnessing huge rush as people go for extra stocking of essentials.