Kashmir situation deteriorated during Modi rule: Azad

Mir, Masoodi file nomination papers

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad Wednesday said the situation in south Kashmir had deteriorated during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with J&K Police carrying fake encounters.

Talking to media persons after State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir filed his nomination papers for the Anantnag parliamentary constituency, Azad said, “In 2007, I as the Chief Minister declared entire south Kashmir a militancy-free zone but today one can witness what the situation of this region is under the rule of Modi.”

He said Kashmiris mostly blame the Army for the excesses and alleged that some J&K Police officers in order to get promotions and medals staged fake encounters.

“During my tenure as CM back in 2007 when the hawkers from Lal Chowk approached me with the missing report of some people, I got the matter investigated and managed to find some Police officials involved in their killing in a fake encounter. The Police had claimed to have killed three Pakistani trained militants. I got the graves identified and ordered their exhumation and later the slain trio proved to be poor local labourers who had been killed in a staged encounter by Police. We supported the armed forces and awarded them too wherever they had done a commendable job but we also ensured those involved in unjustifiable killings are brought to book. The Police officers involved in killing of those labourers are still rotting in jails,” Azad said.

Referring to the Kathua rape and murder of a minor girl, he attacked Modi over the women safety saying the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ had been reduced to a mere slogan.

Commenting over the onslaught on minorities, Azad said, “The Dalits are being beaten up day in and day out while Muslims are lynched in today’s India under Modi’s rule. Indians are living under dictatorship for the past five years. Democracy died the day Congress rule ended in India.”

After filing the nomination papers, Mir addressed a gathering of supporters at Dak Bungalow Khanabal in which several top Congress leaders of Congress from the State were present.

Meanwhile, National Conference leader Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi also filed his nomination papers for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat.