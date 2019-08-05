Kashmir Situation: Curfew imposed in Srinagar

Authorities imposed curfew in Srinagar early this morning putting life of people in the city at halt.
The announcement was made Monday morning by the mobile units of the government using public addressing system.
People were told to stay inside till further orders. Shop keepers were also told to keep their shops closed.
