August 05, 2019 06:54:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Situation: Curfew imposed in Srinagar

 

x (x)
 

Authorities imposed curfew in Srinagar early this morning putting life of people in the city at  halt.

The announcement was made Monday morning by the mobile units of the government using public addressing system.

People were told to stay inside till further orders. Shop keepers were also told to keep their shops closed.

x (x)
 
