Kashmir shuts to remember 1931 martyrs

July 13, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A complete shutdown is being observed in Kashmir to commemmorate the Martyrs' Day in response to call by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).

Shops, business establishments remained closed in Srinagar and other parts of valley while public transport was also plying thin on roads.

Authorities imposed restrictions in Downtown areas of the city as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

July 13 is observed as Martyrs' Day in the State to remember 22 Kashmiris who were killed in firing by forces of the then Dogra ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh outside Srinagar Central Jail in 1931.

Meanwhile, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, advisor to Governor, visited the martyrs graveyard at Khwaja Bazar, Naqashband Sahib area of old city and offered ‘Fateha’ prayers.

Several political leaders including Farooq Abdullah, president of National Conference, G.A. Mir, state president of Congress party and many others also visited the grave yard and paid tributes to the martyrs.