Kashmir shuts to remember 1931 martyrs

July 14, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Amarnath Yatra, train service suspended

A complete shutdown was observed in Kashmir on Saturday to commemorate the Martyrs’ Day while authorities suspended Amarnath yatra and train service as a precautionary measure.

Authorities imposed restrictions in downtown area of Srinagar to prevent separatist leaders and their supporters from visiting the martyrs graveyard at Khwaja Bazar, Nowhatta.

An official said the restrictions were put in place as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of strike called by the separatists.

The contingents of police and CRPF were deployed at various points of the downtown in morning hours to prevent any assembly of public or procession towards the graveyard.

Barricades and concertina wires were laid across at roads leading to the Martyrs’ graveyard to stop movement of people.

Meanwhile shops, business establishments and private offices remained closed in Srinagar and other parts of the valley while public transport was off the roads.

The local train service between Banihal and Baramulla remained suspended.

The shutdown was called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to pay tributes tp martyrs of 13th July 1931 and press for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue.

On 13 July 1931, 22 people were killed in firing by the forces of the then Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh.

Mirwaiz was scheduled to lead a procession from Jami Masjid here to martyrs graveyard. However, he was placed under detention at his Nageen residence and prevented from leading a rally.

Geelani is already under house arrest at his Hyderpora residence since long time now.

About a dozen separatist leaders including Yasin Malik, Shabir Shah, Nayeem Khan are lodged in Tihar jail in a case registered by National Investigation Agency.

Meanwhile, Amarnath yatra remained suspended from Jammu as a precautionary measure in view of the strike in the valley.

This was for the second time that yatra was suspended in the valley due to security reasons.

On July 8, the Yatra was suspended in view of the shutdown called by separatists to mark third death anniversary of former Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Burhan Wani.