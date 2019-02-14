Kashmir shuts to protest legal challenge to Art 35-A

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 13:
Normal life was disrupted in Kashmir on Wednesday due to shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the legal challenge to Article 35-A in Supreme Court.
All shops, business establishments, fuel stations and private offices remained closed in Srinagar and other district headquarters of the Valley. The public transport was off the roads.
The strike hit the working in government offices and banks.
The contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF men were deployed at sensitive locations including Lal Chowk and other parts of Valley to foil protests.
The JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called for two-day shutdown on February 13 and 14 to “resist every challenge by New Delhi to change the demography of the State by rolling back hereditary state subject laws of 1927, being contested in the SC through their agents.”
The Kashmir-based trade associations including Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), Kashmir chamber of commerce and industries, other trade and social organisations had extended support to the JRL strike call.
President Makkah market Srinagar, a vendors market, Mohammad Younis Wani and Vice-president Hilal Mir also supported the JRL’s strike call against the legal challenge to Article 35A.
They maintained that the vendors are ready to sacrifice their business to safeguard the Article.
“It should not be tinkered at all. We will protest it tooth and nail,” said Wani.