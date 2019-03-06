Kashmir shuts to protest JeI ban, assaults on special status

March 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Normal life was thrown out of gear in the Valley on Tuesday due to a strike called by the traders' community to protest against the extension of central laws to Jammu and Kashmir and the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir.

Shops and other business establishments remained closed in Kashmir due to the strike called by trade bodies – Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) and Jammu and Kashmir Socio Economic Coordination Committee (JKSECC).

Public transport remained off the roads but some private vehicles were seen plying in the city and elsewhere in the valley.

The shutdown was also observed in Pirpanchal region and the Chenab valley.

The traders bodies had called for shutdown to protest ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and extension of central law to the state at a time when no elected government is in place.

The Government of India (GoI) had on February 28 given its nod to the promulgation of an ordinance for giving reservation benefits to SCs and STs in Jammu and Kashmir by amending a clause of the contentious Article 370, which gives special status to the state.

The GoI had on the same day imposed a ban on separatist group Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged anti-national and subversive activities.











