Kashmir shuts on Modi’s visit

Curbs foil LalChowk march; Geelani under house arrest; Mirwaiz, Rashid detained
Javid AhmadSrinagar, May 19:
Normal life in Kashmir was disrupted by the strike called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) and the restrictions imposed by authorities to foil the “LalChowkchalo” on Prime Minister NarendraModi’s visit to the State.
Heavy contingents of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed along Gupkar and Dalgate roads that lead to SKICC, where Modi e-inaugurated Kishanganga power project and Srinagar Ring road.
Authorities also imposed restrictions in LalChowk and downtown Srinagar to foil the “LalChowk march” called by Joint Resistance leadership (JRL) on Modi’s visit to Valley.
The police and CRPF men in anti-riot gears stood guard around LalChowk. The cops had placed concertina wire and barricades on roads leading to the city centre to prevent any protest or public assembly.
Restrictions were also enforced in areas falling under police station of Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Safakadal, MR Gunj, Nishat while partial restrictions were imposed in Maisuma and Kralkhud police stations.
An official said restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measureto prevent any untoward incident during Prime Minister’s visit to the Valley.
Youth tried to defy restrictions at Habakadal, FatehKadal and Zaldagar area of downtown Srinagar and resorted to mild stone pelting on forces’ deployment. The cops swung into action and dispersed the stone-pelting youth.
Contingents of forces were also deployed in parts of south Kashmir to foil any protests against Modi’s visit to Kashmir.
The complete shutdown was observed across the Valley on the called of Joint Resistance Leadership against Modi’s visit to the State.
All roads in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley wore a deserted look as shops,business establishments, fuel stations and educational institutions remained closed while public and private transport was off the roads.
Police detained Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq when he tried to defy house arrest restrictions and march towards LalChowk.
He was lodged at Nageen police station. Later, he was released and again placed under house arrest at his Nageen residence.
Before being arrested, Mirwaiz said the Government of India’s (GoI) military policy towards Kashmir was responsible for trouble, oppression and brutality being faced by Kashmir people.
He said Kashmir issue was not a “law and order” or “election problem” as lakhs of people have laid their lives for the Kashmir cause.
“Economic packages and subsidies cannot solve Kashmir issue. The meaningful dialogue can solve it. Modi government should try to understand this clear reality,” said Mirwaiz adding, “There is a need to listen to heartbeats of Kashmiri people, who are fighting for right to self-determination for last 70 years”.
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani remained under house arrest at his Hyderpora residence.
JKLFchairman, Yasin Malik continued to be under detention. He was detained by police yesterday.
JKLF leaders and activists tried to take out a rally from Maisuma towards LalChowk. However, policemen foiled their attempt and detained them and lodged them in Kotibagh police station.
Chairman of People's Political Party, Hilal Ahmad War also tried to take out a march from his Maisumaresidence. He, however, was detained by cops and lodged in Kothibagh police station.
Independent MLA Langate and AwamiIttihad Party chief, Engineer Rasheed was also detained in Police station Rajbagh after he and his supporters tried to take out a protest rally from his Jawahar Nagar residence.
On Thursday, Rasheed had said that his party would show black flags to Modi during his visit to the Valley.
The AIP will receive Modi with black flags to make the global community realise that India is not serious and sincere in resolving the Kashmir issue and also as a protest against police atrocities in the Valley," the MLA had told reporters.
