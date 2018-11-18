About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kashmir shuts on JRL call

Published at November 18, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 17:

 The normal life in Kashmir on Saturday was affected by the strike called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the commencement of nine-phased Panchayat polls in the State.
All shops, business establishments, petrol pumps and educational institutions in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley remained closed while public transport was off the roads.
Due to the shutdown, the working in government offices and banks was affected.
Authorities had deployed police and paramilitary CRPF men in strength in all sensitive and vulnerable areas in the Valley to maintain law and order and foil protests.
The cops armed with sophisticated weapons and anti-riot gears were keeping close watch on the movement of people.
The shutdown was called by JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. They had appealed people to observe complete strike to protest commencement of Panchayat polls.
Another police official said the phase-I of Panchayat polls passed off peacefully with no untoward incident reported from anywhere.

 

