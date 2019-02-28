Kashmir shuts on JRL call

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 27:
Normal life was disrupted in Kashmir valley on Wednesday due to the shutdown called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the NIA raids on the residences of separatist leaders, the recent arrest spree, and possible tinkering of Article 35-A.
Contingents of Police and paramilitary CRPF men stood guard along roads in Srinagar downtown while coils of razor wires were laid across the roads to prevent any public gathering in the area.
However, people were allowed to move normally.
The forces personnel were also deployed at Lal Chowk and Maisuma areas of the city as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.
The forces were conducting frisking of bikers and passersby, particularly those carrying bags while moving through Ghanta Ghar area here.
Meanwhile, all shops, business establishments and private offices remained closed in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley, while roads wore deserted look as public transport remained off the roads.
JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik had called a two-day shutdown on Wednesday and Thursday to protest against the mass arrest spree, NIA raids on separatist leaders and possible tinkering of Article 35-A of the Indian constitution that grants special privileges to the state subjects, and bars non-state subjects from owning any immovable property among others.
Earlier, in a massive crackdown down over 200 persons including Jamaat leaders and activists, and several separatist leaders were detained across the Valley.
On Tuesday, NIA conducted extensive searches at the residence of Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, JKLF chief Muhammad Yasin Malik, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) chief Shabir Shah, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement Zaffar Akbar Bhat, Naseem Geelani, Chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Ashraf Sehrai and Muslim League chief Masrat Alam.
The searches were conducted in connection with the fund receiving case RC-10/2017/NIA/DLI.
Ten persons including seven separatist leaders, businessman Zahoor Watali, photojournalist Kamran Yusuf and Kulgam resident Javed Ahmed Bhat were also arrested in the case.
However, Kamran was released on bail while the bail order granted by the Delhi High Court to Watali was stayed by the Supreme Court in 2018.